Robbie Gould out of 49ers-Seahawks game with groin injury

UPDATE: Wishnowsky got a 41-yard field goal attempt but missed. It’s worth noting that fullback Kyle Juszczyk is now the holder for Wishnowsky.

The San Francisco 49ers got on the board on their first drive against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, but the score resulted in a surprise. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky was forced to kick the extra point.

Wishnowsky traditionally is the punter, PAT/FG holder, and kickoff man, while Robbie Gould kicks extra points and field goals. However, Gould is dealing with a groin injury, according to the FOX broadcast.

Gould came into the game ranked No. 16 among kickers. The 49ers offense has been a bit up and down, but Gould is a low ceiling safe play most weeks. This week, only 10.4% of ESPN fantasy players have Gould in their starting lineup. They’ll be taking a goose-egg unless Gould is able to get back into the game.

Wishnowsky would not take over kicking duties if Gould were to miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Cardinals. Rather, the team would sign a kicker in the next day or two as an alternative.