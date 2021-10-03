 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants clinch NL West title, No. 1 overall seed over Dodgers

San Fran’s magically regular season has ended with an NL West title, edging out the Dodgers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Donovan Solano #7 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Buster Posey #28 after getting the final out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 21, 2021 in San Diego, California. The Giants won 6-5. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are your NL West champions! The Giants also locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the National League playoffs and will have home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Giants clinched on the final day of the season with a 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Giants will now await the winner of the NL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. We already know the Cards will pitch Adam Wainwright, while the Dodgers have a few pretty decent options in Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw. Chances are it will be Mad Max on the hill. The NL WC game is Wednesday, October 6th at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.

