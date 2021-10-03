Giants clinch NL West title, No. 1 overall seed over Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants are your NL West champions! The Giants also locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the National League playoffs and will have home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Giants clinched on the final day of the season with a 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Giants will now await the winner of the NL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. We already know the Cards will pitch Adam Wainwright, while the Dodgers have a few pretty decent options in Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw. Chances are it will be Mad Max on the hill. The NL WC game is Wednesday, October 6th at 8 p.m. ET on TBS.