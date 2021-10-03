Trey Lance in for injured Jimmy Garoppolo Week 4 vs. Seahawks

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance is the starting quarterback in the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo is on the sideline and doesn’t have his helmet on. Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo hadn’t been playing that well, other than his early touchdown drive. He had completed 14-of-23 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also laid out a hospital ball to George Kittle and couldn’t get much going while the 49ers defense held down an explosive Seahawks offense.

On his first drive of the half, Lance didn’t throw the ball once. We’ll see if they take the blinders off or if Garoppolo can return.