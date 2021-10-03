Yankees walk it off vs. Rays to clinch playoff berth [VIDEO]

The New York Yankees are headed to the postseason! Aaron Judge hit an RBI infield single to send the Bronx Bombers to the playoffs. Judge came up with one out and runners on second and third. Andrew Kittredge was brought in to pitch to Judge. The Tampa Bay Rays could have walked Judge to set up a double play scenario with Giancarlo Stanton on deck. Instead, they pitched to Judge and he made ‘em pay, giving the Yankees a 1-0 win.

Now, the AL Wild Card picture gets a little less hectic. If the Boston Red Sox defeat the Washington Nationals, they’ll host the Yankees in the WC game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. If the Red Sox lose, they’ll face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 163 to determine who will play the Yankees in the WC game.

The MLB playoff picture is almost set. The Seattle Mariner are losing, so really the only tiebreaker would be for AL Wild Card. The San Francisco Giants clinched the best record in the MLB and No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL WC game.