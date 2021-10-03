Heisman Trophy winner complete odds entering Week 6 of college football

We knew the 2021 Heisman Trophy race would begin to take shape after the Alabama Crimson Tode’s Bryce Young and the Ole Miss Rebels Matt Corral faced off on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. But the 42-21 win for Young pushed the race more towards him, as Young went from +175 last week to the favorite now at +120, and Corral fell from +150 to +200.

While Cincinnati did beat Notre Dame in South Bend, and Desmond Ridder was effective going 19-32 for 279 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing touchdown as well, he only made up moderate ground in what will be his last showcase game before Heisman voting. Ridder went from +1500 to +1200 to win the award, but is still considered a long shot.

Georgia’s JT Daniels not starting against Arkansas had an effect as well, as he fell from +2500 to +4000. But another good week from Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (24 carries, 126 yards, three touchdowns) has him fall from +4000 to +3000.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Odds Week 6 Player Odds Player Odds Bryce Young +120 Matt Corral +200 Desmond Ridder +1200 CJ Stroud +2000 Spencer Rattler +2500 Kenneth Walker III +3000 Bijan Robinson +3500 Brian Robinson Jr +3500 Malik Willis +4000 TreVeyon Henderson +4000 JT Daniels +4000 Sean Clifford +4000 Kenny Pickett +5000 Sam Howell +6000 Cade McNamara +7500 Blake Corum +7500 Jayden Daniels +7500 Anthony Brown +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 Tyler Goodson +10000 Drake London +10000 Breece Hall +10000 Jake Haener +10000 Tanner Mordecai +10000 DJ Uiagalelei +10000 John Metchie III +10000 Emory Jones +10000 Chris Rodriguez Jr +13000 Brock Purdy +13000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +13000 Brennan Armstrong +13000 Spencer Sanders +13000 Chris Olave +15000 Spencer Petras +15000 Garrett Wilson +15000 Isaiah Spiller +15000 Grayson McCall +15000 Payton Thorne +15000 Kedon Slovis +15000 Kyren Williams +15000 Zach Charbonnet +15000 Zamir White +15000 Bo Nix +18000 Malik Cunningham +18000 Tank Bigsby +18000 Xavier Hutchinson +20000 Carson Strong +20000 Sam Hartman +20000 Jordan Addison +20000 Travis Dye +20000 Jahan Dotson +20000 Will Rogers +20000 KJ Jefferson +20000 Jack Coan +20000 Eric Gray +20000 Zay Flowers +20000 Ty Chandler +20000 Anthony Richardson +20000 Hendon Hooker +20000 Leddie Brown +20000 Ainias Smith +20000 Sincere McCormick +25000 Zonovan Knight +30000 Bailey Zappe +30000 Levi Lewis +30000 Kyle Hamilton +30000 Zach Calzada +30000 D'Eriq King +30000 Kennedy Brooks +30000 Will Levis +30000 Max Johnson +30000 Taulia Tagovailoa +30000 Master Teague III +30000 Jarek Broussard +40000 Adrian Martinez +40000 Braxton Burmeister +40000 Dylan Morris +40000 Jarret Doege +40000 Chase Brice +40000 Marvin Mims +40000 Slade Bolden +40000 Connor Bazelak +40000 Lyn-J Dixon +40000 Tanner Morgan +40000 Jalen Wydermeyer +40000 Romeo Doubs +40000 Justyn Ross +40000 Max Duggan +40000 Hank Bachmeier +50000 Frank Gore Jr +50000 Grant Wells +50000

