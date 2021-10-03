 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Heisman Trophy winner complete odds entering Week 6 of college football

Bryce Young leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 5. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football.

By Collin Sherwin
Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We knew the 2021 Heisman Trophy race would begin to take shape after the Alabama Crimson Tode’s Bryce Young and the Ole Miss Rebels Matt Corral faced off on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. But the 42-21 win for Young pushed the race more towards him, as Young went from +175 last week to the favorite now at +120, and Corral fell from +150 to +200.

While Cincinnati did beat Notre Dame in South Bend, and Desmond Ridder was effective going 19-32 for 279 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing touchdown as well, he only made up moderate ground in what will be his last showcase game before Heisman voting. Ridder went from +1500 to +1200 to win the award, but is still considered a long shot.

Georgia’s JT Daniels not starting against Arkansas had an effect as well, as he fell from +2500 to +4000. But another good week from Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (24 carries, 126 yards, three touchdowns) has him fall from +4000 to +3000.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Odds Week 6

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bryce Young +120
Matt Corral +200
Desmond Ridder +1200
CJ Stroud +2000
Spencer Rattler +2500
Kenneth Walker III +3000
Bijan Robinson +3500
Brian Robinson Jr +3500
Malik Willis +4000
TreVeyon Henderson +4000
JT Daniels +4000
Sean Clifford +4000
Kenny Pickett +5000
Sam Howell +6000
Cade McNamara +7500
Blake Corum +7500
Jayden Daniels +7500
Anthony Brown +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
Tyler Goodson +10000
Drake London +10000
Breece Hall +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Tanner Mordecai +10000
DJ Uiagalelei +10000
John Metchie III +10000
Emory Jones +10000
Chris Rodriguez Jr +13000
Brock Purdy +13000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +13000
Brennan Armstrong +13000
Spencer Sanders +13000
Chris Olave +15000
Spencer Petras +15000
Garrett Wilson +15000
Isaiah Spiller +15000
Grayson McCall +15000
Payton Thorne +15000
Kedon Slovis +15000
Kyren Williams +15000
Zach Charbonnet +15000
Zamir White +15000
Bo Nix +18000
Malik Cunningham +18000
Tank Bigsby +18000
Xavier Hutchinson +20000
Carson Strong +20000
Sam Hartman +20000
Jordan Addison +20000
Travis Dye +20000
Jahan Dotson +20000
Will Rogers +20000
KJ Jefferson +20000
Jack Coan +20000
Eric Gray +20000
Zay Flowers +20000
Ty Chandler +20000
Anthony Richardson +20000
Hendon Hooker +20000
Leddie Brown +20000
Ainias Smith +20000
Sincere McCormick +25000
Zonovan Knight +30000
Bailey Zappe +30000
Levi Lewis +30000
Kyle Hamilton +30000
Zach Calzada +30000
D'Eriq King +30000
Kennedy Brooks +30000
Will Levis +30000
Max Johnson +30000
Taulia Tagovailoa +30000
Master Teague III +30000
Jarek Broussard +40000
Adrian Martinez +40000
Braxton Burmeister +40000
Dylan Morris +40000
Jarret Doege +40000
Chase Brice +40000
Marvin Mims +40000
Slade Bolden +40000
Connor Bazelak +40000
Lyn-J Dixon +40000
Tanner Morgan +40000
Jalen Wydermeyer +40000
Romeo Doubs +40000
Justyn Ross +40000
Max Duggan +40000
Hank Bachmeier +50000
Frank Gore Jr +50000
Grant Wells +50000

