Heisman Trophy winner complete odds entering Week 6 of college football

We knew the 2021 Heisman Trophy race would begin to take shape after the Alabama Crimson Tode’s Bryce Young and the Ole Miss Rebels Matt Corral faced off on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. But the 42-21 win for Young pushed the race more towards him, as Young went from +175 last week to the favorite now at +120, and Corral fell from +150 to +200.
While Cincinnati did beat Notre Dame in South Bend, and Desmond Ridder was effective going 19-32 for 279 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing touchdown as well, he only made up moderate ground in what will be his last showcase game before Heisman voting. Ridder went from +1500 to +1200 to win the award, but is still considered a long shot.
Georgia’s JT Daniels not starting against Arkansas had an effect as well, as he fell from +2500 to +4000. But another good week from Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (24 carries, 126 yards, three touchdowns) has him fall from +4000 to +3000.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Odds Week 6
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bryce Young
|+120
|Matt Corral
|+200
|Desmond Ridder
|+1200
|CJ Stroud
|+2000
|Spencer Rattler
|+2500
|Kenneth Walker III
|+3000
|Bijan Robinson
|+3500
|Brian Robinson Jr
|+3500
|Malik Willis
|+4000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+4000
|JT Daniels
|+4000
|Sean Clifford
|+4000
|Kenny Pickett
|+5000
|Sam Howell
|+6000
|Cade McNamara
|+7500
|Blake Corum
|+7500
|Jayden Daniels
|+7500
|Anthony Brown
|+10000
|Casey Thompson
|+10000
|Tyler Goodson
|+10000
|Drake London
|+10000
|Breece Hall
|+10000
|Jake Haener
|+10000
|Tanner Mordecai
|+10000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+10000
|John Metchie III
|+10000
|Emory Jones
|+10000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|+13000
|Brock Purdy
|+13000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+13000
|Brennan Armstrong
|+13000
|Spencer Sanders
|+13000
|Chris Olave
|+15000
|Spencer Petras
|+15000
|Garrett Wilson
|+15000
|Isaiah Spiller
|+15000
|Grayson McCall
|+15000
|Payton Thorne
|+15000
|Kedon Slovis
|+15000
|Kyren Williams
|+15000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+15000
|Zamir White
|+15000
|Bo Nix
|+18000
|Malik Cunningham
|+18000
|Tank Bigsby
|+18000
|Xavier Hutchinson
|+20000
|Carson Strong
|+20000
|Sam Hartman
|+20000
|Jordan Addison
|+20000
|Travis Dye
|+20000
|Jahan Dotson
|+20000
|Will Rogers
|+20000
|KJ Jefferson
|+20000
|Jack Coan
|+20000
|Eric Gray
|+20000
|Zay Flowers
|+20000
|Ty Chandler
|+20000
|Anthony Richardson
|+20000
|Hendon Hooker
|+20000
|Leddie Brown
|+20000
|Ainias Smith
|+20000
|Sincere McCormick
|+25000
|Zonovan Knight
|+30000
|Bailey Zappe
|+30000
|Levi Lewis
|+30000
|Kyle Hamilton
|+30000
|Zach Calzada
|+30000
|D'Eriq King
|+30000
|Kennedy Brooks
|+30000
|Will Levis
|+30000
|Max Johnson
|+30000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+30000
|Master Teague III
|+30000
|Jarek Broussard
|+40000
|Adrian Martinez
|+40000
|Braxton Burmeister
|+40000
|Dylan Morris
|+40000
|Jarret Doege
|+40000
|Chase Brice
|+40000
|Marvin Mims
|+40000
|Slade Bolden
|+40000
|Connor Bazelak
|+40000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+40000
|Tanner Morgan
|+40000
|Jalen Wydermeyer
|+40000
|Romeo Doubs
|+40000
|Justyn Ross
|+40000
|Max Duggan
|+40000
|Hank Bachmeier
|+50000
|Frank Gore Jr
|+50000
|Grant Wells
|+50000
