Breaking down early odds for Dodgers vs. Cardinals in NL Wild Card game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game on Wednesday, October 6th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers failed to capture the best record in the NL and overtake the San Francisco Giants for first place in the NL West. The Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in MLB over the past month and will be dangerous in a one-game format. Let’s take a look at the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds

Run line: STL +1.5 (-115), LAD -1.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 7.5

Moneyline: STL +180, LAD -220

We already know the Cards are sending out veteran Adam Wainwright to pitch against LA. The Dodgers haven’t announced who will start the WC game but chances are it will be Max Scherzer based off when the game is taking place. Walker Buehler pitched 5 innings on Sunday to wrap up the season. Scherzer would be next in line in the rotation, though Clayton Kershaw could also be considered. He would be pitching on basically five days rest, which would leave Scherzer available to start the first game of the ALDS vs. the Giants.