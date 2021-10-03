Breaking down early odds for Yankees vs. Red Sox in AL Wild Card game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will renew their postseason rivalry in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday, October 5th at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Yankees and Red Sox each clinched playoff berths on the final day of the season. The Yanks walked it off against the Tampa Bay Rays at home while the Red Sox got a two-run blast from Rafael Devers in the 9th to beat the Washington Nationals. Let’s take a look at the opening lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for the AL WC game.

Run line: NYY -1.5 (+140), BOS +1.5 (-160)

Over/Under: 8.5

Moneyline: NYY -120, BOS +100

It’s pretty surprising to see the Red Sox open as moneyline dogs at home in the playoffs. The thinking behind this may have something to do with recency bias. The Yankees recently swept the Red Sox at Fenway and have Gerrit Cole on the mound in a huge spot. While Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball, he hasn’t had a great season vs. the Sox. In four games, Cole has a 4.91 ERA with 5 HRs allowed and 9 BBs over 22 IP. Cole also looked shaky in his previous start against the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, it’s hard to predict things in the postseason.

The Red Sox are expected to have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound in the WC game. He would almost be on a weeks worth of rest heading into the contest. Eovaldi has appeared in six games against the Yankees this season, going 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA with 34 Ks in 34 IP. He’s also a former Yankee, so there’s a bit of narrative there. Perhaps this is the game that really sparks the return of the rivalry in the postseason.

Both offenses can mash, so there’s no surprise the O/U is high at 8.5 runs. We could see that bet down a bit considering it’s the playoffs. It’s just difficult considering what the Yankees did at Fenway Park not too long ago. Giancarlo Stanton singlehandedly swept the Sox with 3 HRs and 10 RBI in three games.