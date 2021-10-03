Jimmy Garoppolo hopes Week 4 calf injury will ‘just be a couple weeks’

The Trey Lance era appears to be starting a little earlier than expected, to some extent. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf in the first half of Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and is hopeful the injury is only a problem for a couple weeks.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo gets emotional saying “it’s old” getting injured again.

Anticipates being out couple weeks with calf issue, doesn’t think it’s a ruptured Achilles pic.twitter.com/ktyKqeo42t — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 4, 2021

Garoppolo played the first half before Lance took over to open the second half of Sunday’s loss to Seattle. Garoppolo was 14 of 23 for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lance was 9 of 18 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and 41 rushing yards.

Fantasy football implications

Lance seems on track to start next week against the Cardinals. He showed off his mobility, but his accuracy was problematic in his first extended playing opportunity. He was as inconsistent as you would expect from a raw but high upside rookie. It could cause problems for Arizona, but it could also be an ugly performance.

For fantasy managers, he’s an obvious start in two QB leagues and even some flex leagues, but the question is what to do in leagues where you only need one quarterback. He’s got tremendous upside, and considering how shaky he was when he replaced Garoppolo, he still had two touchdowns and the 41 rushing yards. He’s an intriguing option if you’re scuffling and need to roll the dice on upside.