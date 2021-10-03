Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis suffers quad injury in Week 4 vs. Patriots

UPDATE: Davis is dealing with a quadricep injury and has been ruled out early in the third quarter, per Jenna Laine.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis exited the team’s Sunday night game against the New England Patriots with quad injury. He left late in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. He is questionable to return for the second half.

It is indeed worth questioning why Davis was on punt coverage considering he’s been battling a hamstring injury throughout the first month of the season. Additionally, Davis was listed as questionable ahead of this SNF matchup, listed with abdomen/rib injuries.

#Bucs starting CB Carlton Davis just fall down mid-play, their best cover guy, not ideal.pic.twitter.com/aa2goAL1aJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2021

This will serve as yet another critical blow to a Bucs secondary that has already been ravaged by injury to start the 2021 season. Davis would be the third defensive back that started for the Tampa secondary in the season opener to go down after Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

The defending Super Bowl Champions were so desperate that they signed free agent cornerback Richard Sherman this week and immediately started him after just a few days of learning the scheme. We’ll see how the secondary can hold up moving forward on Sunday night as the Bucs trail 7-6 at the half.