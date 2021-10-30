How to watch No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado via live online stream

The Colorado Buffaloes and No. 7 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 9 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal requested the fans to stop booing his team and with this point spread, the Ducks faithful probably won’t have a whole lot to complain about on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Anthony Brown has been the target of the Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) fan base and played well last weekend before a pair of late interceptions made things interesting as the Ducks held on to beat the UCLA Bruins. Colorado (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) really struggles offensively, scoring 14 points or less points in five of six games against FBS opponents and ranks second-to-last nationally in yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3300 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +1400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.