How to watch No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin via live online stream

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 9 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Wisconsin was written off early after a 1-3 start and Iowa was ranked No. 2 nationally just a few weeks ago, but these are very similar teams heading into a huge matchup in the Big Ten West.

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has benefited from ranking No. 1 in turnover margin, which is why they have a great record despite an offense that ranks No. 117 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) is turning the ball over a ton and ranks No. 128 in giveaways per game, and if the Badgers can somehow clean that up, there are not many team statistics that show Iowa to be a better team especially as the running game has gotten going in recent weeks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 37.