How to watch No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulane via live online stream

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 9 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Cincinnati had a slight scare last weekend, and the Bearcats will need to avoid that at all costs the rest of the regular season.

Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0 AAC) never really felt in danger of losing to the Navy Midshipmen in Week 8, but a seven-point win over a 1-6 team is just the excuse to give the College Football Playoff committee to keep them out of the field, so the Bearcats should be ready to go Saturday. Tulane (1-6, 0-3 AAC) has not been very competitive against FBS opponents since a five-point loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 1 with a five-game losing streak, four of which came by at least 18 points.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3300 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +1400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.