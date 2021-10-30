 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulane via live online stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Navy Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 9 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Cincinnati had a slight scare last weekend, and the Bearcats will need to avoid that at all costs the rest of the regular season.

Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0 AAC) never really felt in danger of losing to the Navy Midshipmen in Week 8, but a seven-point win over a 1-6 team is just the excuse to give the College Football Playoff committee to keep them out of the field, so the Bearcats should be ready to go Saturday. Tulane (1-6, 0-3 AAC) has not been very competitive against FBS opponents since a five-point loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 1 with a five-game losing streak, four of which came by at least 18 points.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3300 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +1400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.

