How to watch Purdue vs. Nebraska via live online stream

The Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Purdue at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Purdue was bounced from the top 25 last week, and Nebraska will look to avoid going a full month without a victory.

Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) followed an impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes with a flop, turning the ball over five times against the Wisconsin Badgers in a 30-13 loss, and wide receiver David Bell will look for a better performance as his 33 receiving yards were the lowest in nearly two calendar years. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) is coming off a bye week, and the Cornhuskers have struggled to find ways to win close games with all five losses coming by one possession.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

