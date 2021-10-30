How to watch Purdue vs. Nebraska via live online stream

The Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Purdue was bounced from the top 25 last week, and Nebraska will look to avoid going a full month without a victory.

Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) followed an impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes with a flop, turning the ball over five times against the Wisconsin Badgers in a 30-13 loss, and wide receiver David Bell will look for a better performance as his 33 receiving yards were the lowest in nearly two calendar years. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) is coming off a bye week, and the Cornhuskers have struggled to find ways to win close games with all five losses coming by one possession.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.