How to watch No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn via live online stream

The Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 18 Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Auburn is coming off a bye week to host a hot Ole Miss team in a huge SEC West matchup.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) could move into a tie for first place in the division with the Alabama Crimson Tide with a win thanks to a high-flying offense and an average defense that is much improved. Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) would remain tied with Alabama in the loss column with a win on Saturday night, and the Tigers secondary is faced with a tough task as they rank No. 71 in yards per pass allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.5.

