How to watch No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn via live online stream

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 18 Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Auburn is coming off a bye week to host a hot Ole Miss team in a huge SEC West matchup.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) could move into a tie for first place in the division with the Alabama Crimson Tide with a win thanks to a high-flying offense and an average defense that is much improved. Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) would remain tied with Alabama in the loss column with a win on Saturday night, and the Tigers secondary is faced with a tough task as they rank No. 71 in yards per pass allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.5.