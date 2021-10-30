How to watch No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State via live online stream

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both programs will unexpectedly head into the final weekend of October unbeaten in the biggest game of the weekend.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will continue to do what’s gotten them to this point offensively by running the ball a ton as they are rushing the ball on 65.8% of snaps against FBS opponents, which is the seventh highest nationally. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) is the biggest surprise in the country, and Mel Tucker is doing an incredible job in Year 2, which is why his name will continue to be brought up in coaching rumors until the LSU Tigers officially name a head coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.