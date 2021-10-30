How to watch No. 20 Penn State vs. No. 5 Ohio State via live online stream

The No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Ohio State still has their hopes of a national title despite an early-season loss, while Penn State will look to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) has returned to their dominant status after a slow start to their season for their standards, but their last four victories consisted of scores like 59-7, 52-13, 66-17 and 54-7, so things are back to normal for the Buckeyes. With Will Levis now playing with the Kentucky Wildcats, Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) is finding out how tough it is to not have a reliable backup quarterback behind an injured Sean Clifford, who was very limited in last week’s nine-overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is an 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.