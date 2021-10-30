 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 20 Penn State vs. No. 5 Ohio State via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Ohio State still has their hopes of a national title despite an early-season loss, while Penn State will look to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) has returned to their dominant status after a slow start to their season for their standards, but their last four victories consisted of scores like 59-7, 52-13, 66-17 and 54-7, so things are back to normal for the Buckeyes. With Will Levis now playing with the Kentucky Wildcats, Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) is finding out how tough it is to not have a reliable backup quarterback behind an injured Sean Clifford, who was very limited in last week’s nine-overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is an 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

More From DraftKings Nation