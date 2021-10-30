How to watch No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech via live online stream

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Oklahoma will return to the field after surviving what would’ve been one of the most embarrassing losses in program history, while Texas Tech will begin life without their head coach.

Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed the Kansas Jayhawks by double digits late in the third quarter last weekend before pulling away in the end as the defense allowed 412 yards of offense, and the Sooners rank No. 104 nationally in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents. Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) followed the trend of firing their head coach early as Matt Wells was fired earlier this week, and it’s always tough to gauge how players respond to a situation like this in the following week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.