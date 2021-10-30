How to watch No. 16 Baylor vs. Texas via live online stream

The No. 16 Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 9 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Both programs are coming in off a bye week ahead of Saturday afternoon’s in-state, Big 12 matchup.

Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is among three Big 12 programs with just one conference loss behind the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Bears have been led by an offense that ranks No. 11 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Texas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) could not be more devastated by how the last two games played out as the Longhorns led the Oklahoma Sooners by 21 and led the Oklahoma State Cowboys by 14 and lost both, so players should be eager to turn things around.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Texas a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.