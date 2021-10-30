How to watch No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Duke via live online stream

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 9 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Wake Forest continues to be one of the best stories of the season, and they are positioned to head into November with an 8-0 record.

Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0 ACC) certainly doesn’t have an identity crisis as a team led by an explosive offense as the Demon Deacons scored at least 35 points in every game this season, highlighted by last week’s 70-56 win over the Army Black Knights. Duke (3-4, 0-3 ACC) has gone a full month since their last victory as they look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss with a defense that could be in trouble as they rank No. 116 in opponent yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 71.5.