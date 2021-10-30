How to watch No. 17 Pitt vs. Miami via live online stream

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 9 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Pittsburgh will try to build on their lead in the ACC Coastal, while Miami will look for consecutive wins over a ranked opponent.

Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) lost their first four games against Power 5 opponents before last week’s one-point victory over the NC State Wolfpack as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke called his shot and came through with 325 yards and four touchdown passes. Pittsburgh (6-1, 3-0 ACC) handled the Clemson Tigers last week, and the Panthers are a loss to the Western Michigan Broncos away from being undefeated in one of the most puzzling results of the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.