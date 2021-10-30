How to watch No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida via live online stream

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators meet up in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The annual matchup lost a bit of luster with a down season for the Gators, but the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party should be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

Since the 10-3 season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers, Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) has crushed every opponent they’ve faced by a combined score of 259-43, an average margin of victory of 36 points. Florida (4-3, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a surprising loss to the LSU Tigers prior to last week’s bye to drop three games behind in the SEC East standings, but the Gators should give full effort in what is by far the biggest game of their season.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.