How to watch No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 9 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Kentucky will enter Saturday’s game off a bye week with their lone loss coming to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) continues to raise the level of expectations as a program and is a balanced team on both sides of the ball in 2021 with an upgrade at the quarterback position with Will Levis, who is completing 67.2% of his passes. Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC) has been all over the place this season and is very unpredictable, and Will Rogers threw for 384 yards with four touchdowns in a blowout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.