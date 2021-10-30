What channel is No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 9 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. North Carolina has been one of the disappointments of the college football season, while Notre Dame should be in consideration for a College Football Playoff spot if they keep on winning.

Mack Brown blamed the media for thinking too highly of North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) prior to the season, so I would like to apologize, but the Tar Heels are coming off a bye week after beating the Miami Hurricanes so they should be ready to give maximum effort Saturday night. It’s pretty remarkable Notre Dame (6-1) has the record they do considering their offense ranks No. 96 nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents, but they continue to win, though the Irish will be without their star safety Kyle Hamilton with a knee injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes North Carolina a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.