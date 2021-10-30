How to watch No. 19 SMU vs. Houston via live online stream

The No. 19 SMU Mustangs and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 9 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. SMU is one of nine remaining unbeaten FBS teams, but they will get a big road test on Saturday against Houston.

SMU (7-0, 3-0 AAC) had an extra couple days to get ready for this one as they played their Week 8 game on Thursday as they blew out the Tulane Green Wave behind an offense that ranks No. 4 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Houston (6-1, 4-0 AAC) is one of the three teams undefeated in conference play and is looking for their sixth consecutive victory with a defense that will enter the weekend at No. 15 in opponent yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but you’ll need to lay -115 as both teams sit at -110 on the moneyline. The point total set at 61.5.