How to watch No. 19 SMU vs. Houston via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and Houston Cougars face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Tulane at Southern Methodist Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 SMU Mustangs and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 9 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. SMU is one of nine remaining unbeaten FBS teams, but they will get a big road test on Saturday against Houston.

SMU (7-0, 3-0 AAC) had an extra couple days to get ready for this one as they played their Week 8 game on Thursday as they blew out the Tulane Green Wave behind an offense that ranks No. 4 in yards per play against FBS opponents. Houston (6-1, 4-0 AAC) is one of the three teams undefeated in conference play and is looking for their sixth consecutive victory with a defense that will enter the weekend at No. 15 in opponent yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but you’ll need to lay -115 as both teams sit at -110 on the moneyline. The point total set at 61.5.

