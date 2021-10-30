How to watch NC State vs. Louisville via live online stream

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. NC State dropped out of the AP Poll after a loss, and Louisville will look for consecutive wins out of the bye week.

NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) lost to an energized Miami Hurricanes team but still has plenty to play for as the Wolfpack are just one game behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the loss column as they battle for the top spot in the ACC Atlantic. Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) came out of the break to beat the Boston College Eagles, but they will face a much tougher opponent on the road Saturday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.