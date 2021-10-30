How to watch No. 21 San Diego State vs. Fresno State via live online stream

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Brady Hoke has San Diego State undefeated heading into the stretch run of Year 2 of his second season with the Aztecs.

It’s pretty remarkable San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) has remained unbeaten considering the Aztecs will enter the weekend ranked No. 105 in yards per play against Power 5 teams, and the success relies on defense where they are No. 4 in opponent yards per play. Fresno State (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) could take control of the West division with a win on Saturday night, and the Bulldogs will have to do it through the air as they pass on 57.4% of snaps, the 13th highest rate nationally.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes San Diego State State a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.