How to watch No. 21 San Diego State vs. Fresno State via live online stream

The San Diego State Aztecs and Fresno State Bulldogs face off on Saturday, October 30th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: San Diego State at Air Force John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Brady Hoke has San Diego State undefeated heading into the stretch run of Year 2 of his second season with the Aztecs.

It’s pretty remarkable San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) has remained unbeaten considering the Aztecs will enter the weekend ranked No. 105 in yards per play against Power 5 teams, and the success relies on defense where they are No. 4 in opponent yards per play. Fresno State (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) could take control of the West division with a win on Saturday night, and the Bulldogs will have to do it through the air as they pass on 57.4% of snaps, the 13th highest rate nationally.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes San Diego State State a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.

