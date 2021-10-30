Best D/ST streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

There are a few teams on bye heading into Week 8 of the NFL season. If you’re looking for a D/ST to stream for fantasy football, there are always rookie QBs to pick on. Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Chargers D/ST vs. Patriots

The Chargers will take on rookie QB Mac Jones in Week 8. New England has perhaps the most underwhelming offense on paper. Kendrick Bourne and Jonnu Smith are both banged up. The Chargers should be able to jump on the Pats and get out to an early lead. That will impact the game plan and force Jones to push the ball down field. It could lead to some turnovers and possibly a TD.

Washington Football Team D/ST vs. Broncos

Many will be looking at the Broncos D/ST as the one to target in this game. While that may be the move with QB Taylor Heinicke turning it over in five of the past six games, there’s a case to be made for Washington. The Broncos have lost four in a row and have scored 20+ points in just one of those contests. Jerry Jeudy’s return isn’t going to drastically change things. QB Teddy Bridgewater has thrown 5 INTs over the past three games.

Falcons D/ST vs. Panthers

We’re really scrapping the bottom of the barrel here, but there’s a lot of gold down there apparently. We’re picking on rookie QBs and QBs who throw a ton of INTs. Sam Darnold does exactly that. The Falcons’ defense isn’t anything special and is below average, but we’re fishing for a turnover or two and hoping for a defensive TD. Darnold has thrown an INT in four straight games, seven total over that span.