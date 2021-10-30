Best tight end streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

The tight end position is always one that we’ll look for streaming options week-to-week. We’ve got a couple of big names on bye week for Week 8 as well. If you’ve employed the streaming tight end strategy in fantasy football this season (like many), then you’ll need to look for some options on the wire before Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Notable TEs on bye: Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Foster Moreau

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals vs. Jets

If you’re in a 10-team league, chances are Uzomah is still available on the wire. If you’re in a deeper league, he may have already been scooped up. Uzomah is a great option this week considering his ceiling and the matchup. We’ve seen Uzomah go off twice this season for multi-TD games on limited targets. That means QB Joe Burrow will likely be looking Uzomah’s way in the red zone in a game the Bengals should score a lot of points in.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers have already ruled out Eric Ebron for Week 8 vs. the Browns. So Freiermuth should get almost all the snaps and targets at TE1 for Pittsburgh. Before the bye week vs. the Seahawks, Freiermuth had 7 catches for 58 yards. That’s sort of his ceiling (plus a TD), so that’ll make Freiermuth a decent streaming option this week. The Steelers are still without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool is also banged up.

Tyler Conklin, Vikings vs. Cowboys

If you’re looking for a late-night hammer to try and seal up a win, well, Conklin isn’t exactly a hammer. He can provide a decent amount of points in PPR formats, however. The matchup vs. the Cowboys appears to be good right now. QB Dak Prescott may be held out, which would hurt the pace of the game. Still, it could help the Vikings win the field position game. If that’s the case, more red zone looks for Conklin. He’s got a good enough floor as a streaming option with a few games above 70 yards this season.