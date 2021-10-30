Best quarterback streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

Only two quarterbacks have the week off as the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are on a bye. Fantasy managers with Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson on their roster could be dipping into the free agency to get a quarterback this weekend.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos vs. Washington

If you’re looking for a safer option, Teddy Bridgewater has a rather high floor, but you’re not going to get the upside of some of the other players you could grab this weekend. He threw seven touchdowns over the past three games, and he’s going up against a Washington Football Team defense that is dead last in passing yards allowed per game.

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers vs. Saints

This game should feature a decent amount of points, and Jameis Winston will need to air the ball out to keep up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. If Tampa Bay has a blemish on their roster, they rank No. 23 in opponent passing yards per game, making Winston a viable option in Week 8.

Geno Smith, Jaguars vs. Seahawks

This will not be a popular idea for many fantasy managers because of how much of a downgrade Geno Smith has been compared to Russell Wilson. Still, he is set up for his best game of the season to this point against a Jacksonville defense that ranks No. 31 in opponent yards per pass attempt.