Best running back streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are on byes in Week 8 but if you’re a fantasy manager dealing with injuries or have a player on one of those rosters, you might be on the prowl for a new running back for this weekend.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are comin off the bye week for a big game against the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s a good chance they rely on a rushing attack with an injured Dak Prescott. Pollard has gotten double-digit carries in each of the last five games and will go up against a defense that ranks No. 30 in yards per rush attempt. He has a high floor compared to some of the other backs ranked around him.

Devin Singletary, Dolphins vs. Bills

Devin Singletary will continue to split work with Zack Moss in the Buffalo Bills backfield, but the Bills are double-digit favorites. With such an explosive offense, Buffalo has a good chance at blowing out Miami, which could lead to more rushing attempts to close out the game and limit the Dolphins’ remaining possessions.

Samaje Perine, Bengals vs. Jets

If you are in a deeper league and need a Hail Mary play, you could do worse than Samaje Perine. The Bengals are double-digit favorites against a Jets team with injuries at key positions and like the Singletary example, Cincinnati could jump out to a big lead early and use Perine to close it out to keep Joe Mixon fresh because he may not be needed in this one.