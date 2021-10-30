Best wide receiver streamers for Week 8 fantasy football

We enter Week 8 of the fantasy football season almost to the mid-way point. The actual NFL Trade Deadline is next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Chances are your fantasy football league will be approaching its trade deadline as well. We also have a few teams on bye weeks in Week 8, so there are a handful of players who need replacing in the lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 8 lineups.

Notable bye week receivers: Marquise Brown, Henry Ruggs, Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow

Russell Gage, Falcons vs. Panthers

The Falcons got Gage back in the lineup after their bye week in Week 7. He posted 4 catches for 67 yards and a TD in a win over the Miami Dolphins. Gage should continue to start opposite Calvin Ridley. The Falcons have a soft matchup against a reeling Panthers team this week. QB Matt Ryan has rebounded after a slow start. Gage should be available in almost all fantasy football leagues; he’s only 12 percent owned on Yahoo.

Tim Patrick, Broncos vs. WFT

While the Broncos are getting back WR Jerry Jeudy this week, that could be a plus for Patrick. Courtland Sutton and Jeudy will get most of the attention, but Patrick should see snaps in 3-wide sets and the Washington Football Team has a ghastly secondary. Patrick could go overlooked a bit and has some upside appealing. He’s caught 3 TDs this season on limited targets per game. Patrick is 30 percent owned on Yahoo and should be available in most leagues. He makes for an OK FLEX replacement.

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars vs. Seahawks

The Jaguars are without DJ Chark for the rest of the season. Jacksonville has a tough road matchup vs. the Seahawks, but we could see a decent amount of scoring with the point total at 45. The Jags also could fall behind and be forced to throw a bit, so positive game script. Agnew has seen 13 targets over the past two games and has 11 catches for 119 yards over that span. In PPR formats, Agnew is a decent streaming option as a FLEX. He should be available in most fantasy leagues.