No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech picks and best bets for Week 9

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells following last week’s one-point loss to the Kansas State Wildcats as the trend to fire coaches earlier in the season continues. How a program will respond to this type of situation is always impossible to predict, but it won’t be easy as Texas Tech will visit an Oklahoma Sooners team that has College Football Playoff aspirations despite a scare against the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 11 overall, 2 offense, 58 defense

Texas Tech: 52 overall, 32 offense, 74 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

DL Jalen Redmond - Probable (knee)

WR Cody Jackson - Questionable (personal)

DB Jeremiah Criddell - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Mario Williams - Questionable (hamstring)

WR Mike Woods - Questionable (undisclosed)

Texas Tech

LB Jacob Morgenstern - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Adrian Frye - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Tony Bradford Jr. - Questionable (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 3-5 ATS

Texas Tech: 4-3-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 5-3

Texas Tech: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense

Texas Tech: 52 overall, 47 offense, 57 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -19

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1125, Texas Tech +700

Opening line: Oklahoma -22

Opening total: 68.5

Weather

72 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas Tech +19

Unfortunately, we’re not getting this number above three touchdowns like the opening line shows, but Texas Tech is still the right side here. I was ready to go with Oklahoma here especially coming off a game in which they trailed one of the worst teams in the FBS by double digits. However, the Red Raiders are ranked higher than Oklahoma in yards per play offensively and defensively. Texas Tech is not going to win this game, but it’s hard to bet against them given those numbers with such a high spread.

