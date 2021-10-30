No. 17 Pitt vs. Miami (FL) picks and best bets for Week 9

The Miami Hurricanes are a team to track down the stretch of the regular season because how they finish could have a big impact on the future of the program in regards to the job status of head coach Manny Diaz. Miami looked energized in an upset win over the NC State Wolfpack behind quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who called his shot and delivered. The Hurricanes will look for consecutive wins over ranked opponents on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, which would be undefeated if not for a puzzling loss to the Western Michigan Broncos in September.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Miami: 26 overall, 21 offense, 37 defense

Pitt: 9 overall, 15 offense, 14 defense

Injury update

Miami

RB Donald Chaney Jr. - Out for the season (leg)

S Bubba Bolden - Out for the season (shoulder)

CB Al Blades Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

Pitt

RB Israel Abanikanda - Probable (concussion)

WR Jordan Addison - Questionable (concussion)

TE Grant Carrigan - Out indefinitely (leg)

RB A.J. Davis Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Gavin Thompson - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Miami: 3-4 ATS

Pitt: 6-1 ATS

Total

Miami: Over 3-4

Pitt: Over 5-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Miami: 12 overall, 7 offense, 14 defense

Pitt: 33 overall, 34 offense, 35 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pittsburgh -9

Total: 62

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -400, Miami +300

Opening line: Pitt -11

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

56 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 65% chance of rain

The Pick

Pittsburgh -9

Thankfully, the betting public drove this number below 10, which is where the value is for Pittsburgh in this matchup. The Panthers lost to Miami in each of the last three seasons, so they know to take this team seriously no matter what the record is. Pittsburgh beat all three conference opponents they played this season by double digits, and the Hurricanes have not won consecutive games this season and will be brought back down to earth after last week’s big win.

