No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 9

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated heading into their annual neutral-site matchup against the Florida Gators. While Georgia is among the national title favorites, Florida will not be involved in any postseason discussion. Regardless, this game means a lot to both schools, the players and coaches, so the Gators will bring their best effort on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 2 overall, 9 offense, 2 defense

Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

Georgia

WR Justin Robinson - Questionable (hamstring)

WR Dominick Blaylock - Out indefinitely (hamstring)

LB Rian Davis - Questionable (quadricep)

DL Julian Rochester - Questionable (knee)

CB Jalen Kimber - Questionable (shoulder)

QB JT Daniels - Questionable (back)

DB Christopher Smith - Questionable (shoulder)

DB Ameer Speed - Questionable (ankle)

RB Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (hamstring)

Florida

OL Ethan White - Questionable (ankle)

WR Trent Whittemore - Questionable (leg)

OL Jean Delance - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 5-2 ATS

Florida: 3-4 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 3-4

Florida: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3 overall, 3 offense, 2 defense

Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 10 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -14

Total: 51

Moneyline: Georgia -630, Florida +450

Opening line: Georgia -13

Opening total: 46.5

Weather

71 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida +14

Hopefully this number can get driven up to 14.5 closer to kickoff, but we’ll take Florida as 14-point dogs. This seems like a great buy-low opportunity with the Gators as the last memory of them was a brutal loss to the LSU Tigers, which announced 2021 will be Ed Orgeron’s final season the very next day.

While Georgia has a ton to play for the rest of the season, Florida is likely looking at Saturday’s matchup as their Super Bowl. The Gators rank No. 3 in yards per play against FBS opponents this season, and I’m not betting them to lose by two touchdowns in a rivalry game.

