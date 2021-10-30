 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 9

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators meet in the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party on Saturday afternoon.

By Erik Buchinger
Georgia running back Zamir White warms up prior to the start of the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated heading into their annual neutral-site matchup against the Florida Gators. While Georgia is among the national title favorites, Florida will not be involved in any postseason discussion. Regardless, this game means a lot to both schools, the players and coaches, so the Gators will bring their best effort on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 2 overall, 9 offense, 2 defense
Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

Georgia

WR Justin Robinson - Questionable (hamstring)
WR Dominick Blaylock - Out indefinitely (hamstring)
LB Rian Davis - Questionable (quadricep)
DL Julian Rochester - Questionable (knee)
CB Jalen Kimber - Questionable (shoulder)
QB JT Daniels - Questionable (back)
DB Christopher Smith - Questionable (shoulder)
DB Ameer Speed - Questionable (ankle)
RB Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (hamstring)

Florida

OL Ethan White - Questionable (ankle)
WR Trent Whittemore - Questionable (leg)
OL Jean Delance - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 5-2 ATS
Florida: 3-4 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 3-4
Florida: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3 overall, 3 offense, 2 defense
Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 10 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -14
Total: 51
Moneyline: Georgia -630, Florida +450

Opening line: Georgia -13
Opening total: 46.5

Weather

71 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida +14

Hopefully this number can get driven up to 14.5 closer to kickoff, but we’ll take Florida as 14-point dogs. This seems like a great buy-low opportunity with the Gators as the last memory of them was a brutal loss to the LSU Tigers, which announced 2021 will be Ed Orgeron’s final season the very next day.

While Georgia has a ton to play for the rest of the season, Florida is likely looking at Saturday’s matchup as their Super Bowl. The Gators rank No. 3 in yards per play against FBS opponents this season, and I’m not betting them to lose by two touchdowns in a rivalry game.

