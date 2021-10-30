No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 9

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated heading into their annual neutral-site matchup against the Florida Gators. While Georgia is among the national title favorites, Florida will not be involved in any postseason discussion. Regardless, this game means a lot to both schools, the players and coaches, so the Gators will bring their best effort on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Georgia: 2 overall, 9 offense, 2 defense
Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 21 defense
Injury update
Georgia
WR Justin Robinson - Questionable (hamstring)
WR Dominick Blaylock - Out indefinitely (hamstring)
LB Rian Davis - Questionable (quadricep)
DL Julian Rochester - Questionable (knee)
CB Jalen Kimber - Questionable (shoulder)
QB JT Daniels - Questionable (back)
DB Christopher Smith - Questionable (shoulder)
DB Ameer Speed - Questionable (ankle)
RB Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (hamstring)
Florida
OL Ethan White - Questionable (ankle)
WR Trent Whittemore - Questionable (leg)
OL Jean Delance - Questionable (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Georgia: 5-2 ATS
Florida: 3-4 ATS
Total
Georgia: Over 3-4
Florida: Over 3-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Georgia: 3 overall, 3 offense, 2 defense
Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 10 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -14
Total: 51
Moneyline: Georgia -630, Florida +450
Opening line: Georgia -13
Opening total: 46.5
Weather
71 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain
The Pick
Florida +14
Hopefully this number can get driven up to 14.5 closer to kickoff, but we’ll take Florida as 14-point dogs. This seems like a great buy-low opportunity with the Gators as the last memory of them was a brutal loss to the LSU Tigers, which announced 2021 will be Ed Orgeron’s final season the very next day.
While Georgia has a ton to play for the rest of the season, Florida is likely looking at Saturday’s matchup as their Super Bowl. The Gators rank No. 3 in yards per play against FBS opponents this season, and I’m not betting them to lose by two touchdowns in a rivalry game.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.