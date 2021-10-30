Colorado vs. No. 7 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 9

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will look to put another Pac-12 victory under their belts on Saturday when welcoming the Colorado Buffaloes to Autzen Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) survived yet another close encounter last Saturday when escaping the Rose Bowl with a 34-31 victory over UCLA. Starting Quarterback Anthony Brown threw two interceptions but had an otherwise efficient day through the air while also leading the team in rushing on the ground. Travis Dye proved to be a red-zone weapon, finishing the day with just 35 yards but four rushing touchdowns. On defense, Kayvon Thibodeaux was once again a powerhouse with nine tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and two sacks.

Colorado (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) had a miserable day last week, unable to outgun Cal of all teams offensively in a 26-3 setback. The Buffs only got just over 21 minutes of possession time and managed just 104 yards of total offense throughout the entire game. It was a far cry from their 34-0 victory over Arizona the week prior.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Colorado: 97th overall, 120th offense, 69th defense

Oregon: 31st overall, 29th offense, 43rd defense

Injury update

Colorado

LB Nate Landman Out - Undisclosed

WR Vontae Shenault Probable - Suspension Served

WR Dimitri Stanley Questionable - Undisclosed

RB Ashaad Clayton Questionable - Undisclosed

TEJared Poplawski Out for the season - Undisclosed

Oregon

OL Alex Forsyth Questionable - Back

Safety Jordan Happle Out - Undisclosed

OL Kingsley Suamataia Out - Left Team

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Doubtful - Ankle

RB Sean Dollars Questionable - Knee

TE Patrick Herbert Questionable - Knee

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Colorado: 2-5 ATS

Oregon: 2-5 ATS

Total

Colorado: Over 2-5

Oregon: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Colorado: 46th overall, 44th offense, 54th defense

Oregon: 9th overall, 8th offense, 7th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -24

Total: 49

Moneyline: Oregon -3300, Colorado +1400

Opening line: Oregon -26

Opening total: 50

Weather

59 degrees, 6 MPH winds NNW, 37% chance of rain

The Pick

Colorado +24

This has less to do with Colorado and more to do with Oregon’s penchant for playing tight football games all season long. The banged up Ducks have routinely played down to competition despite a sizeable talent gap between them and most opponents. The only game where they’ve truly put down an inferior foe was a 41-19 victory over Arizona, who may be the worst Power Five team in the country this season.

It may not necessarily be a nail biter, but 24 points is too much for Oregon. Take the Buffs to cover here.

