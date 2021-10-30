Colorado vs. No. 7 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 9

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will look to put another Pac-12 victory under their belts on Saturday when welcoming the Colorado Buffaloes to Autzen Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) survived yet another close encounter last Saturday when escaping the Rose Bowl with a 34-31 victory over UCLA. Starting Quarterback Anthony Brown threw two interceptions but had an otherwise efficient day through the air while also leading the team in rushing on the ground. Travis Dye proved to be a red-zone weapon, finishing the day with just 35 yards but four rushing touchdowns. On defense, Kayvon Thibodeaux was once again a powerhouse with nine tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and two sacks.
Colorado (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) had a miserable day last week, unable to outgun Cal of all teams offensively in a 26-3 setback. The Buffs only got just over 21 minutes of possession time and managed just 104 yards of total offense throughout the entire game. It was a far cry from their 34-0 victory over Arizona the week prior.
SP+ Rankings
Colorado: 97th overall, 120th offense, 69th defense
Oregon: 31st overall, 29th offense, 43rd defense
Injury update
Colorado
LB Nate Landman Out - Undisclosed
WR Vontae Shenault Probable - Suspension Served
WR Dimitri Stanley Questionable - Undisclosed
RB Ashaad Clayton Questionable - Undisclosed
TEJared Poplawski Out for the season - Undisclosed
Oregon
OL Alex Forsyth Questionable - Back
Safety Jordan Happle Out - Undisclosed
OL Kingsley Suamataia Out - Left Team
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Doubtful - Ankle
RB Sean Dollars Questionable - Knee
TE Patrick Herbert Questionable - Knee
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Colorado: 2-5 ATS
Oregon: 2-5 ATS
Total
Colorado: Over 2-5
Oregon: Over 3-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Colorado: 46th overall, 44th offense, 54th defense
Oregon: 9th overall, 8th offense, 7th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -24
Total: 49
Moneyline: Oregon -3300, Colorado +1400
Opening line: Oregon -26
Opening total: 50
Weather
59 degrees, 6 MPH winds NNW, 37% chance of rain
The Pick
Colorado +24
This has less to do with Colorado and more to do with Oregon’s penchant for playing tight football games all season long. The banged up Ducks have routinely played down to competition despite a sizeable talent gap between them and most opponents. The only game where they’ve truly put down an inferior foe was a 41-19 victory over Arizona, who may be the worst Power Five team in the country this season.
It may not necessarily be a nail biter, but 24 points is too much for Oregon. Take the Buffs to cover here.
