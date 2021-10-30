No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State picks and best bets for Big Ten battle

The Paul Bunyan Trophy, in-state bragging rights, and perhaps the Big Ten East will be on the line in East Lansing Saturday as the undefeated No. 6 Michigan Wolverines will hit the road to meet the undefeated No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. This rivalry showdown will kick off at noon ET on Fox.
Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has somewhat quietly built an undefeated resume heading into Halloween weekend but will face their first true challenge of the season when facing their hated in-state rivals here. They managed to sit on Northwestern for a 33-7 victory last Saturday, a game where they held possession for just over 39 minutes of game time.
Michigan State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has been a surprise team in Big Ten and their quick turnaround this season is what has head coach Mel Tucker’s name in the rumor mill for the LSU job. Transfer running back Kenneth Walker III has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, entering this rivalry showdown with 997 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in seven games. Sparty has proven so far that they can grind out close wins and also physically dominate opponents.
SP+ Rankings
Michigan: 7th overall, 22nd offense, 8th defense
Michigan State: 21st overall, 53rd offense, 12th defense
Injury update
Michigan
No new injuries to report
Michigan State
LB Itayvion Brown Questionable - Undisclosed
LB Carson Casteel Questionable - Undisclosed
CB Khary Crump Questionable - Undisclosed
WR Ian Stewart Questionable - Undisclosed
WR Ricky White Questionable - Personal
DE Adam Berghorst Questionable - Knee
RB Elijah Collins Questionable - Leg
DE Parks Gissinger Questionable - Undisclosed
DL Drew Beesley Questionable - Lower Body
DE Jack Camper Questionable - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Michigan: 6-1 ATS
Michigan State: 5-1-1 ATS
Total
Michigan: Over 3-4
Michigan State: Over 3-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Michigan: 17th overall, 17th offense, 18th defense
Michigan State: 39th overall, 43rd offense, 34th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -4
Total: 50
Moneyline: Michigan -190, Michigan +160
Opening line: Michigan -2
Opening total: 52
Weather
52 degrees, 10 MPH winds NNE, 40% chance of rain. Showers in the morning before kickoff.
The Pick
Under 50
Both the Cade McNamara-led Michigan offense and the Kenneth Walker III-led Sparty attack have shown an ability to put up 30+ points when required of them.
But c’mon, this is a Michigan-Michigan State game we’re talking about here. It’s a potential rainy day in East Lansing with temperatures in the low 50’s, so that makes the perfect recipe for ugly, weird football that this rivalry is known for. You take the under on principle here.
