No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn picks and best bets for Week 9

The Ole Miss Rebels will head on the road to take on the Auburn Tigers, and the winner will remain even with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the loss column in the race in the SEC West. Auburn should be fresh off the bye week heading into a matchup against an Ole Miss team that won three straight games since the loss to Alabama.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 15 overall, 4 offense, 56 defense

Auburn: 18 overall, 42 offense, 15 defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

WR Braylon Sanders - Questionable (lower body)

Auburn

DT Jeremiah Wright - Out for the season (knee)

LB Owen Pappoe - Questionable (leg)

K Ben Patton - Questionable (lower body)

DE T.D. Moultry - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Elijah Canion - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Zykeivous Walker - Questionable (arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 4-2-1 ATS

Auburn: 4-3 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 3-4

Auburn: Over 4-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ole Miss: 22 overall, 20 offense, 33 defense

Auburn: 17 overall, 18 offense, 16 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -3

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: Auburn -140, Ole Miss +120

Opening line: Pick ‘em

Opening total: 68

Weather

57 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Auburn -3

This should be a fantastic game to check out on Saturday night, but we’re going to side with the Tigers at home based on this betting spot. It would’ve been great to get them at -2.5, but we don’t live in a perfect world. Auburn has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, while Ole Miss has played in four tough games already this month and traveling on the road for this one makes for an even worse situational issue for the Rebels. Bo Nix has traditionally played well against SEC opponents in home games, so we’ll ride with the Tigers.

