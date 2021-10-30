No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina picks and best bets for Week 8

We have a pseudo-ACC matchup under the lights on Saturday as the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcomes the North Carolina Tar Heels to South Bend. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Notre Dame (6-1) has started to get some of their mojo back and controlled their rivalry game with USC last week for a 31-16 win. The brief quarterback controversy in South Bend has seemingly been put to rest with Jack Coan having a solid outing against the Trojans. The real star was running back Kyren Williams, who broke off 138 yards and two touchowns in the victory.
North Carolina (4-3, 3-3 ACC) is fresh off a bye week, having previously taken down Miami for a 45-42 victory the Saturday prior. Starting QB Sam Howell isn’t having the breakout Heisman caliber season some anticipated heading into the year, but he’s still putting up solid numbers. The junior has thrown for 1,851 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions through seven games.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Notre Dame: 14th overall, 34th offense, 13th defense
North Carolina: 16th overall, 6th offense, 54th defense
Injury update
Notre Dame
Safety Kyle Hamilton Out - Knee
DB Paul Moala Questionable - Achilles
RB Chris Tyree Questionable - Toe
TE Kevin Bauman Questionable - Undisclosed
LB Prince Kollie Questionable - Undisclosed
North Carolina
RB Josh Henderson Out - Expected to transfer
RB Caleb Hood Questionable - Upper Body
WR J.J. Jones Questionable - Upper Body
WR Tylee Craft Questionable - Lower Body
DB Storm Duck Questionable - Lower Body
DL Kristian Varner Questionable - Undisclosed
RB British Brooks Questionable - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Notre Dame: 4-3 ATS
North Carolina: 3-4 ATS
Total
Notre Dame: Over 4-3
North Carolina: Over 4-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Notre Dame: 10th overall, 6th offense, 13th defense
North Carolina: 15th overall, 33rd offense, 23rd defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Notre Dame -3.5
Total: 62.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -180, North Carolina +155
Opening line: Notre Dame -3.5
Opening total: 62.5
Weather
46 degrees, 7 MPH Winds NW, 20% chance of rain
The Pick
Notre Dame -3.5
Notre Dame still has issues but this is the part of the season where they’ll typically round in the form. A chilly night in South Bend favors the Irish over their opponents from Chapel Hill and at 3.5, they should be able to easily cover here.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.