Dolphins vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills have a golden opportunity to pad their lead in the AFC North this week with a home game against the Miami Dolphins. Favored by nearly two touchdowns, the Bills are poised to deliver Miami its seventh straight loss.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Ravens in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bills Week 8 odds

Spread: Bills -13.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -760, Dolphins +525

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Bills -13.5

The Dolphins are haven’t covered in their last four games, and this week they’re facing a Bills team coming off its bye and, the week before that, a disappointing loss to the Titans. The margin in all four of Buffalo’s win has been at least 18 points, including a 35-0 drubbing of the Dolphins in Week 2.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Surprisingly enough, the total has gone over in all of Miami’s last four games. And when they play the Bills, it’s gone over in five of their last six. The Dolphins should be able to score enough points to help push the total over.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

Allen has been on fire this season, throwing 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s thrown for three scores in each of the last two games and is coming off a bye week. This Dolphins defense is not equipped to slow down Allen, so it could be another big day for the Buffalo quarterback.

