Steelers vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in this AFC North divisional matchup on Sunday, October 31st. The Steelers are on a two-game win streak after losing three in a row while the Browns are 4-3 after getting back into the win column last week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Week 8 odds

Spread: CLE -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: PIT +135, CLE -180

Our picks for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pick against the spread: CLE -3.5

The line is at 3.5 because the game status of Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb hasn’t been solidified. Both are expected to play although they haven’t officially been ruled active and likely won’t be until Sunday Morning. If Case Keenum ends up being the starter, I think this switches. But, assuming Mayfield plays, I think the Browns build off their victory over the Steelers in the playoffs last year and leave with the win this week. I think with Mayfield the offense can do enough to contain the lead as the defense shuts down Big Ben even though he is coming off a bye week.

Over/under: OVER 42

The last three times these teams have played, the over would have been hit. Both of these teams have better defenses than they have offenses, but they are both good at putting up points. Even if this game is a middling 27-21 game, that would hit the over even without either team balling out. The Browns are scoring 24 points per game while the Steelers are scoring 19. That would hit the over.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Steelers are struggling to throw the ball well, and would likely revert to the run game more coming out of the bye. The Browns only allowed 41 rushing yards against the Broncos, but Pittsburgh is coming in more refreshed. Expect Harris to be more involved in this one and surpass this rushing total.

