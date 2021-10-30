Titans vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans meet an AFC South division rival in Week 8 when they face the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Titans won the first meeting of the season in Week 3 25-16.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Titans-Colts in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Colts Week 8 odds

Spread: Colts -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Titans +135, Colts -155

Our picks for Titans vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Titans +3

Tennessee is coming off two massive wins against the Bills and Chiefs. The Titans are looking like true contenders in the AFC, and their defense is finally stepping up to the challenge against top teams. The Colts have played well in recent weeks but take the Titans against the spread, even as an underdog.

Over/under: Under

The last matchup between these two teams went way under this total, and there’s no reason to expect anything different here. These are still two run-heavy teams focusing on controlling the ball. This might get into the high 40s as both teams have improved offensively, but 51 is little too much to back the over.

Preferred player prop: Nyheim Hines over 11.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hines is used primarily as a receiving back, so this is a fairly easy prop to back. The running back has struggled in recent weeks but missed a big opportunity last game with a drop in the open field. The elements won’t be a factor in the dome, so expect Hines to do enough to surpass this total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.