Bengals vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a two-game win streak coming off a victory against their rival Baltimore Ravens which have them sitting atop the AFC North. They travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, October 31st.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: CIN -10.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: CIN -490, NYJ +360

Our picks for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Pick against the spread: CIN -10.5

It feels weird to say, but the Bengals have been one of the hottest teams in football. They are 5-2 and are coming off a huge win against the Ravens. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has set the record for most receiving yards through a player’s first seven games and he and quarterback Joe Burrow don’t look like they are slowing up. The Jets are giving up the eighth-most passing yards per game so I think the Bengals roll big especially with the Jets having to start either Mike White or Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Over/under: OVER 42.5

I went with the over here, but not because I have much faith in the offense of the Jets. I think they will score some I just think that the Bengals offense is clicking at a dangerous pace right now. They have put up at least 34 points per game recently but just dropped 41 on the Ravens defense which I think is better than the Jets. I think the over gets hit here.

Preferred player prop: Michael Carter Over 43.5 rushing yards (-115)

With Mike White or Joe Flacco mostly serving as a game manager, the Jets are going to play more conservative and lean into the run in this one. They have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league but Michael Carter should get enough touches to clear 43.5 yards on Sunday.

