Patriots vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will enter Sunday’s game off of a bye week, while a game against the New York Jets could be considered a bye week as the New England Patriots blew them out last weekend. Los Angeles had a three-game winning streak snapped in their last time out against the Baltimore Ravens and will look to start a new streak on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Patriots-Chargers in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Chargers Week 8 odds

Spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -210, Patriots +175

Our picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Chargers -4

Los Angeles has the advantage of coming off a bye week and the fact the Chargers were crushed heading into their break should give them extra motivation to put together a strong performance on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Patriots are making the long trip out West, so this is a good situational spot to back Los Angeles.

Over/under: Over 49.5

The Chargers pass on 65% of their offensive snaps, which is the fifth highest rate in the NFL, and they should let the ball fly against this Patriots defense that ranks No. 19 in opponent yards per pass attempt. Expect a bounce-back performance from Justin Herbert coming off one of the worst statistical performances of his young NFL career.

Preferred player prop: Mike Williams O74.5 receiving yards (-115)

If the Chargers are going to have success in the passing game, it will likely be because Mike Williams is having a big day. He leads the team in yards per catch at 15.1, and Herbert looks his way a lot. Williams has gone over the 74.5-yard mark four times in six games this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.