Jaguars vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing on with life without Russell Wilson as Geno Smith has stepped in to replace him. The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their first victory of the season and will enter Sunday’s road game as the underdog.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Seahawks Week 8 odds

Spread: Seahawks -4

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Jaguars +170

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +4

I understand this will not be comfortable, but it’s okay to bet on the Jaguars this weekend. Jacksonville has a massive situational advantage coming off a bye, while Seattle is on a short week after playing in the Monday night game in Week 7. The downgrade from Wilson to Smith is enough to give the Jaguars a chance at winning this game.

Over/under: Over 44.5

This might have a lot to do with the Jaguars needing to throw the ball more often than they’d like because they’re often trailing early, but Jacksonville’s offense ranks No. 13 in yards per play. The Jaguars should have some success against the Seattle defense, but Jacksonville can be scored on fairly easily as they are second-to-last defensively in opponent yards per play.

Preferred player prop: Geno Smith O218.5 passing yards (-115)

Geno Smith has not had much success since replacing Wilson, but I’ll bet he will have his best statistical performance to this point of the season. He hasn’t reached 218.5 passing yards yet, but Smith is going up against a defense that ranks No. 31 in opponent yards per pass attempt.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.