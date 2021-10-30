 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR live stream: Race time, starting lineup, live online stream for 2021 Dead On Tools 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is wrapping up its round of eight in the end-of-season playoffs. We break down everything you need to know for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The various NASCAR playoff series are coming down the home stretch, with the Championship Series for each circuit a week away. In the meantime, this weekend will see the Xfinity Series wrap up its Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2021 Dead On Tools 250 gets going at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream of the race will air on NBC Sports Live. The current projected top four are Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Daniel Hemric.

Cindric has the pole position for this race, and Ty Gibbs joins him on the front row. They’re followed by Allmendinger and Justin Haley. The starting lineup was settled using a performance-metric formula that rewards driver and owner results from the last race and the length of the season.

Cindric is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400, followed by Gibbs (+450), Allmendinger and Noah Gragson (both +600), and Allgaier (+700). Harrison Burton won the race last year and is installed at +800 to repeat.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race.

2021 Dead On Tools 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 A.J. Allmendinger 16
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Michael Annett 1
7 Daniel Hemric 18
8 Brandon Jones 19
9 Noah Gragson 9
10 Harrison Burton 20
11 Sam Mayer 8
12 Myatt Snider 2
13 Brett Moffitt 2
14 Ryan Sieg 39
15 Jeb Burton 10
16 Riley Herbst 98
17 Brandon Brown 68
18 Jeremy Clements 51
19 Tommy Joe Martins 44
20 Bayley Currey 15
21 Ryan Vargas 6
22 Josh Williams 92
23 Landon Cassill 4
24 Kyle Weatherman 47
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Natalie Decker 23
27 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
28 J.J. Yeley 17
29 Josh Berry 31
30 Colin Garrett 26
31 Jade Buford 48
32 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
33 Akinori Ogata 78
34 Ryan Ellis 99
35 Matt Mills 5
36 David Starr 66
37 Stephen Leicht 61
38 Preston Pardus 90
39 Spencer Boyd 52
40 Mike Harmon 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

