NASCAR live stream: Race time, starting lineup, live online stream for 2021 Dead On Tools 250

The various NASCAR playoff series are coming down the home stretch, with the Championship Series for each circuit a week away. In the meantime, this weekend will see the Xfinity Series wrap up its Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2021 Dead On Tools 250 gets going at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream of the race will air on NBC Sports Live. The current projected top four are Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Daniel Hemric.

Cindric has the pole position for this race, and Ty Gibbs joins him on the front row. They’re followed by Allmendinger and Justin Haley. The starting lineup was settled using a performance-metric formula that rewards driver and owner results from the last race and the length of the season.

Cindric is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400, followed by Gibbs (+450), Allmendinger and Noah Gragson (both +600), and Allgaier (+700). Harrison Burton won the race last year and is installed at +800 to repeat.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race.