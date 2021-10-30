Best player prop bets to consider for Astros in Game 4 in World Series

The Houston Astros did not have a fun time at the plate in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. They were nearly no-hit by the Atlanta Braves and were ultimately shut out in a 2-0 loss. They’re looking to re-tie the series in Game 4 on Saturday.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series against the Braves.

Michael Brantley over 0.5 home runs (+750)

Brantley has been the most consistent presence at the plate for the Astros in the series, batting .385 with five hits and an RBI. The presumptive Game 4 starter for the Braves is Jesse Chavez, whom Brantley has three career homers off of. He’ll get the party started early for the Astros with a long ball in this one.

Jose Altuve over 0.5 runs scored (-125)

Altuve has mostly struggled at the plate, batting .154 with just two hits and one home run to his credit, but six strikeouts. He always manages to make an impact in high-pressure games and there will be at least one instance where he’ll cross home plate as the ‘Stros have their backs against the wall.

Yordan Alvarez under 0.5 RBI (-190)

Alvarez has managed to get on base a little bit with a triple and three walks in the series, but hasn’t been able to drive in runs of his own. That’ll continue tonight with the other Houston batters doing the heavy lifting.

