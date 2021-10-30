Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 4 in World Series

The Atlanta Braves pitching staff put on a clinic in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, carrying a no hitter into the eight inning and shutting out the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Braves in Game 4 of the 2021 World Series against the Astros.

Eddie Rosario over 0.5 home runs (+300)

The NLCS MVP has been relatively quiet at the plate through three games of the World Series, only collecting three hits in 12 at bats with no homers and no RBI. That changes on Saturday and he’ll take one deep to send the Truist Park crowd into a frenzy.

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Albies was 1-3 on Friday and is batting .273 for the series. He should be able to collect a few base hits on the evening and keep opposing Astros pitchers on edge with his ability to steal bases.

Freddie Freeman under 1.5 hits(-250)

The veteran Braves first baseman has historically struggled against Houston Game 3 starter Zack Greinke. In 30 career at bats, he has just six hits off the Astros’ hurler and has been set down on strikes 11 times. He’ll struggle at the plate early and it’ll carry over to when the ‘Stros head to the bullpen.

