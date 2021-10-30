Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Braves in Game 4 of the World Series

The Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 lead in the 2021 World Series with a 2-0 win in Game 3 over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Atlanta held the ‘Stros to just two hits in the game with Ian Anderson exiting after 76 pitches while throwing a no-hitter over 5.0 IP with 4 Ks and 3 BBs. Austin Riley had an RBI double while Travis d’Arnaud hit his second HR of the series to make it 2-0.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline for Game 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Braves, World Series Game 4 moneyline odds

HOU: -105

ATL: -115

We don’t know who will start for the Braves in this game, but Zack Greinke is going to open for Houston, which is all we really need to know. In his previous appearance in the ALCS vs. the Red Sox, Greinke allowed 2 ER on 1 HR with 3 BBs in 1.1 IP on 37 pitches. Chances are Greinke won’t last long in this one again and the Astros will be forced to go into the bullpen again. Cristian Javier will likely follow Greinke.

As for the Braves, they were able to get enough out of Anderson in Game 3 to spare the bullpen much work. That should play in their favor in Game 4 if a bullpen game is the plan. The Braves really don’t have much of a choice considering the injury to Charlie Morton. We could see Huascar Ynoa open or even Drew Smyly. Either way, the pitching matchup isn’t going to be anything close to World Series caliber.

So with that info, we can expect a lot of runs in this game. Both offenses have had strong games while the Astros struggled in the NL park last night. Atlanta has the momentum from last night and can get closer to winning the series in Game 5 at home, rather than have to go back to Houston. The Braves have the lefty bats to jump on Greinke early in this game and if the bullpen takes care of business, it could be a pretty easy win.

Pick: Braves -115

