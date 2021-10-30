Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 4 via live online stream on FOX

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 4 of the World Series with the home team leading the series 2-1. First pitch will be at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX from Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves used a dominant pitching performance to win Game 3 2-0, with Ian Anderson throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead the way. Houston’s bats will need to recover in Game 4 to avoid falling in a 3-1 hole.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros will send Zack Greinke to the mound in Game 4 while the Braves will go with a bullpen game. Atlanta is a -115 favorite to win Game 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Houston is -105. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is 8.5.

Pitchers: Zack Greinke vs. TBD (Bullpen game)

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -115, Astros -105

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App