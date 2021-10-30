 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 4 via live online stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FOX MLB broadcast of the 2021 World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

By Chinmay Vaidya
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Three
Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves throws out the runner against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet in Game 4 of the World Series with the home team leading the series 2-1. First pitch will be at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX from Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves used a dominant pitching performance to win Game 3 2-0, with Ian Anderson throwing a five-inning no-hitter to lead the way. Houston’s bats will need to recover in Game 4 to avoid falling in a 3-1 hole.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros will send Zack Greinke to the mound in Game 4 while the Braves will go with a bullpen game. Atlanta is a -115 favorite to win Game 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Houston is -105. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is 8.5.

Astros vs. Braves

Pitchers: Zack Greinke vs. TBD (Bullpen game)
First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Braves -115, Astros -105
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

