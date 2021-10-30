What channel is Astros vs. Braves World Series Game 4 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, hoping to wrap up the series in their home ballpark. First pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX from Truist Park.

The Braves had a combined no-hitter going into the eighth inning in Game 3. Atlanta ultimately lost that bid but held on for a 2-0 victory to take the series lead. Both teams struggled offensively, so the Braves will feel lucky to get out of a cold, damp evening with a victory.

The Astros find themselves down in the series again thanks to a lack of offense. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman finished 1-8 in the game, which is not good enough for Houston. The Astros are likely to send Zack Greinke to the mound in Game 4, and they’ll need to back up their ace with some runs. Houston is 5-2 after losses in World Series games since the start of the 2017 series.

The Astros will start Zack Greinke in hopes of evening up the series, while the Braves will go with a bullpen game as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Atlanta is a -115 favorite to win Game 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Houston is -105. Houston is -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while Atlanta is +1.5 priced at -195. Total runs is 8.5.

Astros vs. Braves, World Series Game 4 TV info

Game date: Saturday, October 30th

Game time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app